Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Stock Performance

EPA RNO opened at €28.17 ($28.74) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.68.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

