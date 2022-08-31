Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $130.74 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $130.74 million and $7.50 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.