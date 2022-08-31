Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $85,890.93 and $27.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021894 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.