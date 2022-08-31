Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.67. Repay shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,285 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Repay by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.