Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 123,588.20 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 123,588.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,144,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is 4.38.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

RGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.