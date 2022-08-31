Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,027,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. CL King cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.