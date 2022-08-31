Robert W. Baird Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

