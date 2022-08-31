Robonomics.network (XRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $273,753.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00021634 BTC on major exchanges. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $273,753.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,038,646 coins and its circulating supply is 927,480 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life.

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robonomics.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

