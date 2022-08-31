Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at 5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.29. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

