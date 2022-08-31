Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $407.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

