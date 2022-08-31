Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 500 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,076,640 shares in the company, valued at $399,372,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

