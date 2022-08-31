Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.57 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.29%.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.