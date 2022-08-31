SafeCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $72.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,311.83 or 0.99762542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00223487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00142148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00236441 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

