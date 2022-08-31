Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 456 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.59.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

