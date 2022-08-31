Sakura Hits One Day Trading Volume of $126,118.00 (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Sakura has a market cap of $931,195.35 and $126,118.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
