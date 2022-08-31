Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.54. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

