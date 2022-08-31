Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of STSA stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.71.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
