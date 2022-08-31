Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €119.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at €122.60 ($125.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €124.23 and a 200-day moving average of €132.49. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

