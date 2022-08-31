Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

