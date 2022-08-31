Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.90-$7.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.90-7.20 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

