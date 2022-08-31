Scott Korman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) Director Scott Korman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Scott Korman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Scott Korman bought 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
Reliance Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of RELI opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
