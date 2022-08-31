ScPrime 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,634.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.75 million and $1,634.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004500 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,037,376 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

