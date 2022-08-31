Scry.info Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $345,562.54 and $37,869.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00133823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

