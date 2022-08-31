Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Seagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Seagen
In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Seagen Price Performance
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.