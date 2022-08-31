Secret Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Secret has a market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $22,499.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00223276 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009262 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004912 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00426759 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

