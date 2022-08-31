Secured MoonRat Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,673.00 (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $973,103.17 and $11,673.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Secured MoonRat Token Profile

Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.

Secured MoonRat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secured MoonRat Token directly using U.S. dollars.

