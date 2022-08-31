Secured MoonRat Token Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Secured MoonRat Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secured MoonRat Token has a market capitalization of $972,358.16 and approximately $11,231.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
Receive News & Updates for Secured MoonRat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secured MoonRat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.