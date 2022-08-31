SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCWX opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

