Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 11,333 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $805.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Senseonics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.