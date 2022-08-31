Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $144,717.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00440969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,843,813,520 coins and its circulating supply is 11,178,854,396 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

