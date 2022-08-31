Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SERA opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

