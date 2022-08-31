Serum Trading Down 8.1% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $207.52 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

