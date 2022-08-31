Sether Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $590,569.35 and $2,254.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sether

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

