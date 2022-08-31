Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) Trading 513.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded up 513.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $17,438.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shabu Shabu Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

