Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

