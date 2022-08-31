Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market cap of $444,400.75 and $546,047.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be bought for $20.63 or 0.00101546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

