SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Hits $71,954.05

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. SHIELD has a market cap of $71,954.05 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.73 or 0.07733826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00161064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00267703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00746490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00575903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

