Shih Tzu (SHIH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $901,160.69

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00132807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Shih Tzu Profile

Shih Tzu is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.