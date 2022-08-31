Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $382.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

About Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

