Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $382.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 6.89%.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
