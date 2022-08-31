Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Decreases By 21.5%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

