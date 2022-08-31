Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rises By 6.9%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 in the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

