Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Declines By 21.0%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Articles

