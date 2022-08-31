Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Declines By 21.0%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

