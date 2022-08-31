Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Increases By 10.1%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRTF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

