Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 13.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,661.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $41.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.