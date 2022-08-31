Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 15.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 572,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
BYD Price Performance
BYDDF stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.
BYD Company Profile
