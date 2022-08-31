Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 15.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 572,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BYD Price Performance

BYDDF stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.