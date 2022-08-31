Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Declines By 8.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 57,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 230,067 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

iQIYI Price Performance

About iQIYI

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

