Shyft Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.79 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $104,314.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,483,981 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

