Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $24.17

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $23.01. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 1,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

