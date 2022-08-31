Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $24.17

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $23.01. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 1,270 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
