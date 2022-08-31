Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits Market Cap of $313,206.07

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $313,206.07 and $94.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

