Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($117.35) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.

WAF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €69.70 ($71.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.13. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($156.33).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.